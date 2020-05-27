Forest officials rescue leopard in Telangana's Nalgonda
Forest officials on May 28 rescued a leopard stuck in a wire snare loop in a village of Nalgonda district.
One of the officials faced a minor injury during the rescue operation.
Wild cat will be sent to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.
