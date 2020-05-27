Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forest officials rescue leopard in Telangana's Nalgonda

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Forest officials rescue leopard in Telangana's Nalgonda

Forest officials rescue leopard in Telangana's Nalgonda

Forest officials on May 28 rescued a leopard stuck in a wire snare loop in a village of Nalgonda district.

One of the officials faced a minor injury during the rescue operation.

Wild cat will be sent to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArunShivhare100

Arun Shivhare #StayHome #StaySafe RT @Ashi_IndiaToday: A leopard which strayed into human habitat in Rajampet Thanda of Marriguda in Nalgonda dist rescued by forest official… 3 hours ago

Ashi_IndiaToday

Aashish A leopard which strayed into human habitat in Rajampet Thanda of Marriguda in Nalgonda dist rescued by forest offic… https://t.co/qihvhKqoJ2 5 hours ago

sonal_shiwangi

shiwangisonal🍁🍁 RT @htTweets: A leopard fell into a well in Mubarakpur village today. An expert team has been called to rescue the big cat Police, forest… 3 days ago

SriSubodhKmr

Subodh Kumar Srivastava A leopard fell into a well in Mubarakpur village today. An expert team has been called to rescue the big cat Polic… https://t.co/jRNJ5JM6nm 3 days ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times A leopard fell into a well in Mubarakpur village today. An expert team has been called to rescue the big cat Polic… https://t.co/LFSvLTV4at 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Leopard creates scare in Telangana, injures 2 [Video]

Leopard creates scare in Telangana, injures 2

Leopard creates scare in Telangana, injures 2

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:21Published
Wildlife Officials Rescue Rarely-Seen Big Cat from a Trap [Video]

Wildlife Officials Rescue Rarely-Seen Big Cat from a Trap

A rare black leopard was spotted in Sri Lanka, but only after being caught in a trap, leaving wildlife officials the task of rescuing the big cat. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published