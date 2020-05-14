State university leaders to present plans for reopening in fall

The State University System of Florida Board of Governors is meeting on Thursday to provide a blueprint for reopening campuses for the fall 2020 semester.



Related videos from verified sources City plans to appeal virtual learning at Chico State



Chico City leaders are pushing to bring Chico State students back on campus this fall because they are concerned about the financial fallout. Credit: KHSL Published 2 weeks ago MSU has a lot to consider as it plans for in-person classroom instruction this fall



Mississippi State University’s task force team is making plans to bring students back in the fall semester. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 2 weeks ago