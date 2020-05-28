|
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100,000 In The U.S.
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100,000 In The U.S.
The death toll from the coronavirus in the US now stands at more than 100-thousand.
CBS's Ian Lee looks at some of the lives lost and what's still ahead
