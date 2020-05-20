John Boyega blasts racists in string of angry social media posts

John Boyega has urged racist fans to stop watching his films because he's sick of violence.

John Boyega is putting racists on blast in his latest tweets and Instagram Live and isn’t going to...

Monsters and Critics Actor #JohnBoyega has been very vocal about his thoughts on #GeorgeFloyd and #racists through his social media acco… https://t.co/BhYYbQckfG 9 hours ago

The Whistler NG British Nigerian, John Boyega, who starred in the popular ‘Star Wars’ movie took a swipe at racists for the killing… https://t.co/FxrN42jtsC 34 minutes ago