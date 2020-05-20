Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Boyega blasts racists in string of angry social media posts

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
John Boyega blasts racists in string of angry social media posts

John Boyega blasts racists in string of angry social media posts

John Boyega has urged racist fans to stop watching his films because he's sick of violence.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

John Boyega Blasts Racists On Social Media Following George Floyd's Death

John Boyega is putting racists on blast in his latest tweets and Instagram Live and isn’t going to...
Just Jared - Published

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes posts confusing apology for resurfaced homophobic and racist posts – then says he was hacked

Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes posted an apology after social media posts including homophobic,...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Drowzavelli1

DVOTB Star Wars Actor John Boyega Blasts Racists In Response To George Floyd T... https://t.co/OtJCcEk9Tr via @YouTube na… https://t.co/bpq8dWRnuB 20 minutes ago

TheWhistlerNG

The Whistler NG British Nigerian, John Boyega, who starred in the popular ‘Star Wars’ movie took a swipe at racists for the killing… https://t.co/FxrN42jtsC 34 minutes ago

TheWhistlerNG

The Whistler NG British Nigerian John Boyega Blasts Racists Over Murder Of George Floyd, Blacks https://t.co/3KrHlSooNA 42 minutes ago

Tunde_Jay

John Tunde British Nigerian Actor, John Boyega Blasts White Racists https://t.co/mkOnGV7DPh 55 minutes ago

wotzupNG

Wotzup Nigeria British Nigerian Actor, John Boyega Blasts Racists Following George Floyd's Death - https://t.co/lVRBYlgRJJ https://t.co/8AUIVU6CmX 5 hours ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics Actor #JohnBoyega has been very vocal about his thoughts on #GeorgeFloyd and #racists through his social media acco… https://t.co/BhYYbQckfG 9 hours ago

djozone99

Dj Ozone RT @TheVirtuousLion: Star Wars Actor John Boyega Blasts Racists In Response To George Floyd T... https://t.co/eL3iNEGUxM via @YouTube 12 hours ago

TheVirtuousLion

Tahir Asad Star Wars Actor John Boyega Blasts Racists In Response To George Floyd T... https://t.co/eL3iNEGUxM via @YouTube 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draft [Video]

Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draft

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
'F**k you, racist white people' John Boyega goes off on Insta live [Video]

'F**k you, racist white people' John Boyega goes off on Insta live

John Boyega defends his tweet about hating racists following the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published