John Boyega blasts racists in string of angry social media posts
John Boyega has urged racist fans to stop watching his films because he's sick of violence.
DVOTB Star Wars Actor John Boyega Blasts Racists In Response To George Floyd T... https://t.co/OtJCcEk9Tr via @YouTube na… https://t.co/bpq8dWRnuB 20 minutes ago
The Whistler NG British Nigerian, John Boyega, who starred in the popular ‘Star Wars’ movie took a swipe at racists for the killing… https://t.co/FxrN42jtsC 34 minutes ago
The Whistler NG British Nigerian John Boyega Blasts Racists Over Murder Of George Floyd, Blacks
https://t.co/3KrHlSooNA 42 minutes ago
John Tunde British Nigerian Actor, John Boyega Blasts White Racists https://t.co/mkOnGV7DPh 55 minutes ago
Wotzup Nigeria British Nigerian Actor, John Boyega Blasts Racists Following George Floyd's Death - https://t.co/lVRBYlgRJJ https://t.co/8AUIVU6CmX 5 hours ago
Monsters and Critics Actor #JohnBoyega has been very vocal about his thoughts on #GeorgeFloyd and #racists through his social media acco… https://t.co/BhYYbQckfG 9 hours ago
Dj Ozone RT @TheVirtuousLion: Star Wars Actor John Boyega Blasts Racists In Response To George Floyd T... https://t.co/eL3iNEGUxM via @YouTube 12 hours ago
Tahir Asad Star Wars Actor John Boyega Blasts Racists In Response To George Floyd T... https://t.co/eL3iNEGUxM via @YouTube 12 hours ago
Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draftU.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users,..
'F**k you, racist white people' John Boyega goes off on Insta liveJohn Boyega defends his tweet about hating racists following the death of George Floyd.