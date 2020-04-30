Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Disney World Sets July Reopening Date

Disney World is planning to begin opening back up their parks as soon as mid-July. The plan right now...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LARideShareGuy

Lyft Guy RT @Foxtonnews1: Disney World sets a reopening date https://t.co/fFVJsFHRQp #Disneyland #disneyworld 24 minutes ago

mybuddyjimmy

Jimmy RevJim Olsen Disney World sets reopening date - CNN https://t.co/ij8py4kqYS 26 minutes ago

Foxtonnews1

Foxton News Disney World sets a reopening date https://t.co/fFVJsFHRQp #Disneyland #disneyworld 27 minutes ago

carlosiglesiasr

Carlos Iglesias Disney World sets reopening date https://t.co/cgLg8pdhaf 33 minutes ago

943WYBC

94.3 WYBC Disney World announces its reopening date and new guidelines https://t.co/GkYCzckPzh 1 hour ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News OPENING DAY: Disney World says it plans to reopen in mid-July. Read more: https://t.co/6ENfpSzxBB https://t.co/ozjnjhwGqX 2 hours ago

EITMonline

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING Walt Disney World sets July 11 reopening date for Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom https://t.co/8kYHuDLUzZ via @usatoday 2 hours ago

FourCornersRock

FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: DISNEY WORLD REOPENING: The Magic Kingdom will begin a phased reopening July 11, with EPCOT and Hollywood Studios joining it Ju… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Theme parks announce reopening plans [Video]

Theme parks announce reopening plans

US theme parks are beginning to announce reopening dates and plans for social distancing due to COVID 19

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:24Published
Plans Being Made To Reopen Walt Disney World [Video]

Plans Being Made To Reopen Walt Disney World

No date has been set but Disney is canceling reservations through May 23rd.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published