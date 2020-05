How to get your hard earned cash back from canceled concerts Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:38s - Published 4 hours ago How to get your hard earned cash back from canceled concerts Many of us are itching to get back to real life. Not just work, but being able to go out to the movies or a concert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MANY OF US ARE ITCHING TO GETBACK TO REAL LIFE. NOT JUSTWORKBUT BEING ABLE TO GO OUTTO THE MOVIES OR A CONCERT.ASPART OF OUR CONTINUING REPORTSON THE REBOUND MILWAUKEE..JULIA FELLO SHARES THE STORYOF A WOULD-BE CONCERT GOER WHOSAYS SHE'S OUT 700-BUCKS.WHEN ELTON JOHN'S FAREWELLTOUR WAS ANNOUNCED. JULIEMCMAHON AND HER HUSBANDSPLURGED ON SEATS TO SEE ONEOF THE GREATEST SINGER - SONGWRITERS OF OUR TIME.(áSOTá)JULIE MCMAHON/ELTON JOHN FAN11:04 REPORTER QUESTION: If Imay ask, how much were yourtickets ANSWER: they 700dollars for the two of themWHEN COVID-19 HIT ... HEPOSTPONED HIS TOUR UNTIL 20-21. AND JULIE WAS FURLOUGHEDFROM HER SALES POSITION. SHENEEDED THE 700-DOLLARS BACK.(áSOTá) JULIE MCMAHON/ELTONJOHN FAN9:42 unemployment isnot what I make normally sothat has been part of the issueTHE FIRST THING SHE DID WASREACH OUT TO TICKETMASTER.(áSOTá) JULIE MCMAHON/ELTONJOHN FAN10:15 I've emailedthere's been absolutely noresponse8:51 They're justholding the money right nowanticipating its going to besometime in 2021 but he's inhis 70s so who knows if goingto happen(áSOTá) JULIA FELLOSTANDUPTHE CONCERT TO BE HELDHERE, AT FISERV FORUM. JULIECAN'T DISPUTE CHARGES THROUGHTHEIR BOX OFFICE, BECAUSE SHEPURCHASED THE TICKETS THROUGHA VENDOR.FOR ITS PART ...TICKETMASTER ACKNOWLEDGES THETENS OF THOUSANDS OF SAME BOATAS JULIE.IN AN OPEN LETTER TOTHE U-S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ... THE PRESIDENT OFTICKETMASTER WROTE IN PART ..."...neither our clients, norTicketmaster, intend towithhold refunds on postponedshows."HE WENT ON TO SAYTICKETMASTER SENT MORE THANTWO BILLION DOLLARS TO EVENTORGANIZERS BEFORE COVID HIT... AND NEEDS TO RECOUP SOMEOF THAT COST BEFORE REFUNDINGALL FANS.FOR NOW ... JULIE ISLEFT WAITING FOR HER REFUND.AND ISN'T PUTTING ANY BLAME ONELTON JOHN.(áSOTá) JULIEMCMAHON/ELTON JOHN FAN11:56 westill love elton there's justso much that has been canceledthis year!SO HERE IS YOURREBOUND RUNDOWNIF YOUR CONCERTIS CANCELLED OR POSTPONED ...-CHECK WITH THE VENDOR FIRST-IF YOU'RE DENIED A REFUND,CONTACT YOUR CREDIT CARCOMPANY.- IF ALL ELSE FAILS,YOU CAN FILE A COMPLAINT WITHTHE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAUAGAINST THE VENDORJULIA FELLOTMJ4 NEWS.ANCHOR CHATIF YOU WOULD LIKE TO LEARNMORE ABOUT ADVICE FROM THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU,INCLUDING FILING A COMPLAINT.FIND THIS STORY AT TO TMJ4 DOTCOM SLASH REBOUND AND CLICK ONDOING WHAT'S





