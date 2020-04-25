Global  

Covid update: Himachal 'scam' charge; EU's €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:52s - Published
From the government revealing that India has almost 1,000 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, to China's Wuhan conducting pooled testing of residents - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European Commission has proposed a 750 billion euro package to 'reboot' the economy which has been battered due to the pandemic.

Back home, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief quit after an alleged medical equipment procurement scam came to light.

Also, almost 2,000 Maharashtra police personnel have been infected so far.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

