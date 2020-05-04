Global  

Man Killed By Fullerton Police After Stabbing K9

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:32s - Published
A man was shot to death by officers and a police K9 was stabbed following a domestic violence incident in Fullerton Wednesday night.

