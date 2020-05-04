Man Killed By Fullerton Police After Stabbing K9

A man was shot to death by officers and a police K9 was stabbed following a domestic violence incident in Fullerton Wednesday night.



Related videos from verified sources Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Plane, Crashing It Into Fullerton Airport Fence



The single-engine Cessna was stolen from Chino Airport. Suzanne Marques reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:18 Published 1 week ago Man With Knife Fatally Shot By Officers In Fullerton



The officers were trying to break up a fight between two men -- one with a broomstick, the other with a knife. Suzanne Marques reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:22 Published 3 weeks ago