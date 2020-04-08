Minnesota Department of Health provides emergency business grants

The grant provides funding for 360 agencies across Minnesota including Bear Creek Services in Rochester

New on daybreak new for you on daybreak... the minnesota department of health awarded nearly 98 million dollars to hundreds of businesses for their work in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

a local group plans to use the money they've gotten.

bear creek services in rochester and it's just one of the lucky recipients to receive funds through emergency health care grants from the state.

The minnesota department of health announced this week it's providing 360 different agengies money to help assist them in their ongoing work to fight against covid?

"* 19.

One thing all of these organizations have in common is they've all been heavily impacted by the pandemic... either caring for patients or helping off set the cost of additional services.

Bear creek services is receiving just over 6 thousand dollars.

Director of marketing and development tells me their generated revenues have been significantly reduced.

This grant covers a large amount of personal protective equipment for staff and the "these are not the types of items that bear creek services normally purchases, especially in bulk like this.

So because of the reduced revenues that we're facing and having to purchase this additional ppe equipment, which hasn't been easy to find, that's why this grant was really important."

Hale tells me bear creek services has been fortunate enough to not have anyone test positive for covid?

"*19.

And this equipment will help them preprare for if and when that happens.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

This is the second round of covid?

"*19 emergency grant funding.

