Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, according to Durham police.

The force issued a statement on the Prime Minister's top aide's decision to travel to the county days after lockdown had been imposed, saying it did not consider that by locating himself at his father's premises he committed an offence.