Another 2.1 Million People File For Unemployment Benefits

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:20s - Published
About 41 million Americans have applied for jobless benefits since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

40.8 Million Out Of Work In The Past 10 Weeks, 26% Of Labor Force

More than 1 in 4 U.S. workers have lost their jobs since coronavirus shutdowns began. Last week, an...
NPR - Published

UK's unemployment claims rises nearly 70% in April — its highest level since 1996

UK's unemployment claims rises nearly 70% in April — its highest level since 1996· *UK's unemployment claims soared nearly 70% to its highest level since 1996 as 2.1 million people...
Business Insider - Published


