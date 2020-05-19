Another 2.1 Million People File For Unemployment Benefits
About 41 million Americans have applied for jobless benefits since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
40 Million and Counting Have Filed for Unemployment BenefitsMore than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic shut down the U.S. economy in mid-March, though the number are improving.
The Pandemic Has Produced Epic Unemployment, But Don't Count On A Second Stimulus CheckBusiness Insider reports Americans shouldn't count on getting a second stimulus check in June.
Now that more than 39 million Americans are jobless, some lawmakers say the need for a second round of..