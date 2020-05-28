Watch: Chinese envoy's message amid border tension with India

Sun Weidong, Chinese ambassador to India, said that the two nations are opportunities for each other, and not threats.

He also said that the 'important task' of 'consolidating and strengthening bilateral relations' stands before the two Asian neighbours.

His comments came amid tension along the Line of Actual Control, which is the disputed border between the countries.

Both Delhi and Beijing have heightened troop deployment, especially in Ladakh, after fistfights in the area earlier this month.

Watch the video for more.