Oakland A's will stop paying minor leaguers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 40 minutes ago Oakland A's will stop paying minor leaguers The Oakland A's, the major league baseball affiliate of the Las Vegas Aviators, plans to stop paying minor league players. Right now, the minor leaguers are getting $400 every week, but the pay will be stopping May 31. 0

