Family still rebuilding after tornado
One family in Linwood, Kansas, is still rebuilding after a tornado destroyed their home.
41 Action News Linwood, Kansas, is still a scene of rebuilding one year after a tornado swept through the town.
Eastern Kansas businesses, residents continue to rebuild after 2019 tornadoThe sound and destruction of a tornado is something the Hahn family in Linwood will never forget. Their house was in the middle of the path of destruction on May 28, 2019 – and completely flattened.
