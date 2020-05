‘To those hurting, the nation…’: Joe Biden as US crosses 100,000 covid deaths

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a video message after Covid-19 deaths in US crossed the 100,000 mark.

Biden said, “There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief.

Today is one of those moments," Biden said.

"To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss.” Watch the video for more.