Tory Lanez Loses It After Fellow Toronto Rapper Houdini Is Shot

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

The burgeoning rapper was only 21 years old.
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •SOHH



