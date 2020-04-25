New tool in Vigo County could help save more lives

Vigo County dispatch is rolling out a new tool that could quickly save lives.

Vigo county dispatch is rolling out a new tool that could quickly save lives.

It's called "rapid" s-o-s.

It gives exact "locations" and gets help to you "sooner" news 10's jordan kudisch spoke to "vigo county 9-1-1-" t learn more.

She's in our newsroom to explain how it works.

Get this..

Something as simple as a phone..

Can help operators get to you in an emergency situation.

I'm going to walk you through exactly how it works.

This is what "rapid sos" looks like.

You're looking at direct video the dispatch center sent me.

The red marks show "pins" that follow your exact location.

Heres how it works.

When you typically call 9-1-1 it pings dispatch to the closest cellphone tower.

That could be miles away from your actual location.

"rapid sos" sends your phones location... using g-p-s.

This can pin point your "exact" location.

And in emergencies..

"every" second counts.

The "9-1-1 director" says they're excited to introduce this one of a kind tool to the valley.

"we're excited to get on it and in it in the beginnig and hopefully if it saves on life, it's definetely worth it."

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.

