Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden to name running mate around August 1st

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Joe Biden to name running mate around August 1st

Joe Biden to name running mate around August 1st

We could soon find out who Joe Biden's running mate will be.

He says he is hoping to pick someone by August 1.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BE.HE SAYS HE IS HOPING TO PICKSOMEONE BY AUGUST 1ST BIDEN HASALREADY ANNOUNCED THAT HE'LLHAVE A WOMAN ON HIS TICKET.NEVADA SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZMASTO IS REPORTEDLY ONE OF THEWOMEN BEING CONSIDERED.0:42 THANK YOU..THANK YOU, ARE



Related news from verified sources

Warren appears to pivot on 'Medicare-for-all' as Biden searches for a running mate

Comments this week on health care by Sen. Elizabeth Warren are sparking speculation that she may be...
FOXNews.com - Published

Kellyanne Conway Mocks Biden for Considering Female Running Mates: ‘Like a Co-Ed at the End of a Frat Party’

White House counselor *Kellyanne Conway* fired on all cylinders as she used a Fox News interview to...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pisa_lisa

Lisa Pisa RT @Stewey444: I keep hearing that Joe Biden will name his running mate soon, and I just keep wondering why he doesn't choose a runing mate… 3 minutes ago

MarkEMarek1

Mark E Marek RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden says he hopes to name vice presidential pick around August 1 https://t.co/YW24QxZqgT https://t.co/QOsik5CYDQ 7 minutes ago

r_catbutt

Greg I hope he is not gonna name a guy from Indiana how’s so anti gay that he self is so deep in the closet. #MikePence https://t.co/3hr7WGrF7t 17 minutes ago

Spencz1997

The Lone Wolf RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden says he hopes to name vice presidential pick around August 1 https://t.co/m0NDzo4e4Y https://t.co/83tGzH5WXP 21 minutes ago

oanow

Opelika-Auburn News 2020 VP watch: Biden hopes to name running mate around Aug. 1. Here are some possible picks. https://t.co/KFevNFrSno 26 minutes ago

Monaheart1229

Mona At last night's fundraiser Biden said he'll name his running mate 'by Aug 1' “I think that I need somebody who in f… https://t.co/E9xeLlOKNx 26 minutes ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Joe Biden Says He Hopes To Name Running Mate By Aug. 1 https://t.co/huuxxqgdWF https://t.co/dSflFmPwPi 31 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting [Video]

Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting

Joe Biden has reportedly asked Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published
NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VP [Video]

NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VP

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has informed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that she is not interested in being vetted to be the presumptive Democratic nominee’s running mate, a source with..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published