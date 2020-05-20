Joe Biden to name running mate around August 1st
We could soon find out who Joe Biden's running mate will be.
He says he is hoping to pick someone by August 1.
BE.HE SAYS HE IS HOPING TO PICKSOMEONE BY AUGUST 1ST BIDEN HASALREADY ANNOUNCED THAT HE'LLHAVE A WOMAN ON HIS TICKET.NEVADA SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZMASTO IS REPORTEDLY ONE OF THEWOMEN BEING CONSIDERED.0:42 THANK YOU..THANK YOU, ARE
Lisa Pisa RT @Stewey444: I keep hearing that Joe Biden will name his running mate soon, and I just keep wondering why he doesn't choose a runing mate… 3 minutes ago
Mark E Marek RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden says he hopes to name vice presidential pick around August 1 https://t.co/YW24QxZqgT https://t.co/QOsik5CYDQ 7 minutes ago
Greg I hope he is not gonna name a guy from Indiana how’s so anti gay that he self is so deep in the closet. #MikePence
https://t.co/3hr7WGrF7t 17 minutes ago
The Lone Wolf RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden says he hopes to name vice presidential pick around August 1 https://t.co/m0NDzo4e4Y https://t.co/83tGzH5WXP 21 minutes ago
Opelika-Auburn News 2020 VP watch: Biden hopes to name running mate around Aug. 1. Here are some possible picks.
https://t.co/KFevNFrSno 26 minutes ago
Mona At last night's fundraiser Biden said he'll name his running mate 'by Aug 1'
“I think that I need somebody who in f… https://t.co/E9xeLlOKNx 26 minutes ago
nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Joe Biden Says He Hopes To Name Running Mate By Aug. 1 https://t.co/huuxxqgdWF https://t.co/dSflFmPwPi 31 minutes ago
Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate VettingJoe Biden has reportedly asked Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting.
NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VPNew Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has informed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that she is not interested in being vetted to be the presumptive Democratic nominee’s running mate, a source with..