Military prepares for second wave of virus

SECOND CORONAVIRUS WAVETHERE'S NO SET PLAN YET-- BUTDEFENSE SECRETARY MARK ESPER ISLOOKING AT SHORTER QUARANTINETIMES FOR TROOPS...AND CHANGESTO DEPLOYMENT.HE WANTS MORE TARGETED AID FORCITIES AND STATES HIT HARD BYTHE POTENTIAL SECOND WAVE.FOR EXAMPLE-- SENDING OUT MORENAVY HOSPITAL SHIPS LIKE THEONES THAT WENT TO NEW YORK CITYAND LOS ANGELES.THERE'S ALSO A CALL FOR SERVICEMEMBERS TO BE TESTED FORANTIBODIES...SO THEY COULDPOSSIBLY BE TRANSFERED TODEPLOYED TROOPS AND DETERMINEIF IT HELPS WITH IMMUNITY TOTHE VIRUS.