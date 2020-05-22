China gives go-ahead for security laws in Hong Kong
The wide-ranging laws, which include a ban on treason, secession, sedition and subversion - could now be in effect in a matter of weeks.
'China cannot behave in such a barbaric way'Former chair of Hong Kong's Democracy Party, Emily Lau calls on Boris Johnson and the international community to help stop China's controversial security bill.
China parliament approves Hong Kong security billChina's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could endanger its..