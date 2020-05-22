Global  

China gives go-ahead for security laws in Hong Kong

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:33s - Published
The wide-ranging laws, which include a ban on treason, secession, sedition and subversion - could now be in effect in a matter of weeks.

Australia 'deeply concerned' over Hong Kong security laws

Australia, the UK and Canada say China's proposed security laws for Hong Kong would undermine the...
Also reported by •Reuters


Factbox: Reactions to China move to impose security laws on Hong Kong

Beijing is moving to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong following last year's...
Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald •Al Jazeera



'China cannot behave in such a barbaric way' [Video]

Former chair of Hong Kong's Democracy Party, Emily Lau calls on Boris Johnson and the international community to help stop China's controversial security bill.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 09:59Published
China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill [Video]

China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could endanger its..

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:13Published