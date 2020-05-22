'China cannot behave in such a barbaric way'
Former chair of Hong Kong's Democracy Party, Emily Lau calls on Boris Johnson and the international community to help stop China's controversial security bill.
Coronavirus Vaccine From China Is Safe In Early TrialA coronavirus vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc appears to be safe.
It induced a rapid immune response in its first human trial, Reuters reports.
This vaccine did not cause any serious..