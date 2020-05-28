Global  

How Long Can We Expect The Investigation To Take?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:53s - Published
The Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner says the state is doing "everything in its power" to move-along the investigation into the death of George Floyd, Heather Brown reports (3:53).

WCCO Mid-Morning - May 28, 2020

Minnesota archbishop calls for 'full investigation' into death of George Floyd (Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis)

“The video of George Floyd in police custody” (AP coverage), said Archbishop Bernard Hebda, “is...
Catholic Culture - Published

Gwernesney crash: Investigation finds pilot died after part of glider fell off

An investigation into the crash last summer found part of the tailplane was not correctly attached.
BBC News - Published


Police Investigate Shooting Of Man, Pregnant Woman

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman in Northwest Miami.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:29Published
Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis

Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published