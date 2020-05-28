How Long Can We Expect The Investigation To Take?
The Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner says the state is doing "everything in its power" to move-along the investigation into the death of George Floyd, Heather Brown reports (3:53).
WCCO Mid-Morning - May 28, 2020
supersi RT @DerbyshireFRS: Firefighting continues at Harrington Junior School and we expect to be on the scene well into the evening.
Due to smoke… 2 minutes ago
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Firefighting continues at Harrington Junior School and we expect to be on the scene well into the evening.
Due to… https://t.co/e8QRVOUdV3 5 minutes ago
Journey P. How Long Can We Expect The Investigation To Take? https://t.co/LY8ekDOR8Q via @YouTube 55 minutes ago
MaddoxOCyrus RT @mdp4202: Minneapolis can expect a several weeks long ongoing investigation and round up of felon rioters and looters who, for whatever… 2 hours ago
A Saint I Ain't Minneapolis can expect a several weeks long ongoing investigation and round up of felon rioters and looters who, fo… https://t.co/lgevG181iG 2 hours ago
The Facts Guy @thebeardedwon1 How isn’t their justice??? The guy was fired and is under investigation by the police department, F… https://t.co/nVW5kGcRWp 2 hours ago
Leosw778083 root of the problem which is are system in general and taking a long***investigation into white supremacy in poli… https://t.co/tDYTuMeXWN 10 hours ago
Asst. Sec. State Albie Duncan @gtconway3d Investigation? However long it takes to watch the video...oh, he was murdered? "Arrest that man that wa… https://t.co/MMHWR8h3c5 17 hours ago
Police Investigate Shooting Of Man, Pregnant WomanThe Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman in Northwest Miami.
Protests Erupt For Second Night In MinneapolisProtesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds...