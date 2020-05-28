Global  

Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draft

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft executive order and a source familiar with the situation.

The move appears to follow through on Trump’s threats to retaliate after Twitter tagged some of his post with ‘fact-check’ notifications, telling readers the Tweets contain false or misleading information.

Trump accused Twitter of quote "silencing conservatives' voices," and threatened to regulate or shut down tech firms for what he’s called election interference.

A draft of the order seen by Reuters would require the Federal Communications Commission or FCC to open a review of one section of a law called the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 largely protects online platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, from lawsuits over what users post.

Stripping out that protection could open up the largest tech firms to a wave of litigation.

Trump's shutdown threats are his strongest yet within a broader conservative backlash against Big Tech companies.

