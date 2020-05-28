Local students winners in Cal-Water H-2-0 Challenge

Several local schools and elementary students are winners in the Cal Water Annual H-2-0 challenge

Congratulations are in order for dozens of local students... winners - in the annual cal water h-2-0 challenge-- which tasks 4th-6th grade students with creating s.t.e.m.

Related solutions to water sustainability.

The annual cal water h-2-0 challenge tasks students in grades 4-6 with creating a s.t.e.m.

Related and creative solution to a local or global water-related issue.

This is video of willows elementary school's 2020 project to install groundwater storage.

The 2019 class project was to create an all- rainwater garden, which garnered an award.

While the first place this year goes to a school in stockton.

... kudos are going out to local students!!

The 2nd through fifth place rankings are all here in northern california!!

Second place is parkview elementary, where fifth graders designed a water- sustainable home- prize is 2500-hundred dollar classroom grant.

Third place goes to students at little chico creek.

Last year students focused on testing local water for camp fire debris contamination - this year their work?

Introducing an educational reycling program to keep plastics out of waterways.

Prize package - 2- thousand dollars.

Parkview elementary takes fourth place, with the creation of environmental- focused community committees designed to protect water supply.

They have won 1-thousand dollars.

And murdoch elementary this year claimed the fith place spot to win a 500 dollar grant- way to go students!!!

The winning classes receive cash-prizes -- ranging from 500 to 2500 dollars in classroom grants, and gift pacakges for each students involved.

Again - congratulations to all of our local students and teachers!!