Joe Biden Says by August 1 Campaign Will Announce His Pick for VP
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says his running mate for the 2020 election will be named by August 1.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Joe Biden to name running mate around August 1stWe could soon find out who Joe Biden's running mate will be. He says he is hoping to pick someone by August 1.
NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VPNew Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has informed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that she is not interested in being vetted to be the presumptive Democratic nominee’s running mate, a source with..