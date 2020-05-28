People are hitting the beach as coronavirus restrictions start to ease and summer begins, but access might be limited and public health officials still urge caution, including continued social distancing.

The New Normal: How safe are the beaches?

Around the world, people have begun flocking beaches as summer arrives to the northern hemisphere.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GRAN CANARIA RESIDENT, SUSO PEREZ, SAYING: "A bit of sunbathing, a bit of vitamin D, a bit of immunological system that it is needed."

While rules vary across the world, access to beaches might be limited and public health officials still urge caution, including continued physical distancing.

Italy's beaches are reopening.

But they're getting a makeover.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) OWNER OF 'SOGNO DEL MARE' RESORT ON FREGENE BEACH, MASSIMO ZARDETTO, SAYING: "We were forced to do a lot of things in order to reopen.

We sanitized beach cabins, the restaurant, the warehouses, and the kiosk here on the beach.

Umbrellas will be far apart.

Before, there were areas for tennis and volleyball, and a beach club for party animals to dance until dawn.

None of that will be there this year.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) OWNER OF 'SOGNO DEL MARE' RESORT ON FREGENE BEACH, MASSIMO ZARDETTO, SAYING: “Many of our customers were sport lovers but we had to remove the sports area.

We removed all the beach tennis and beach volley courts.

These are the things we did.

We are setting rows of umbrellas, we had to remove one beach umbrella out of two, and we did the same for the restaurant.

We had to remove one table out of two and in this case everything has halved." Over in the U.S., the famed California beaches like Santa Monica and Malibu are also not the same.

No lounging around on the sand.

Use of the beach is limited to swimming, surfing, and biking.

In some place, picnicking and sunbathing may be prohibited.

Orange County has banned the building of sandcastles.

Vendors are not allowed, so bring everything you need.

Stay at least six feet from others who are not members of your household, and wear a mask while out of the water if there are other people nearby.