Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role

Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role Cavill has played Superman in three movies, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.'

He is reportedly in discussions with Warner Bros.

To return to the big screen as Clark Kent and his superhero alter-ego.

Sources have told Deadline that Cavill isn't expected to reprise his role for a standalone film.

Sources also say that Cavill isn't signing on for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' or a 'Man of Steel' sequel.

It is thought the superhero may appear in 'Shazam 2,' 'Black Adam' or 'Aquaman 2.'

Following his appearance as Superman in 'Justice League,' Cavill could potentially be seen as the character again in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League,' a director's cut which is due to air next year on HBO Max.

But sources have told 'Variety' he won't be donning the cape for the project and that he is more likely to make a cameo in an upcoming DC motion picture instead.