Ford Rolls Out Police Cruiser Disinfectant Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published 11 minutes ago Ford Rolls Out Police Cruiser Disinfectant In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Ford has introduced software to rid police cars of germs. The software roasts the interior of the car to 130 degrees -- effectively eliminating pathogens. 0

