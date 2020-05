Those who stifled voices of millions for 7 decades are telling nation to speak up: Smriti Irani

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on May 28, the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on coronavirus pandemic.

She said, "Those who stifled the voices of millions in this country for seven decades are telling the country to speak up." "The country spoke in one voice against coronavirus when PM appealed that all of us need to fight this pandemic together," Smriti Irani added.