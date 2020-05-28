White House Says Trump Will Sign Executive Order Regarding Social Media

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order regarding social media companies.

Trump's latest run-in with social media was on Tuesday when Twitter added fact-check links to his tweets.

The executive order announcement comes after Trump threatened to shut down social media platforms. Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany announced the decision to reporters traveling with Trump aboard Air Force One.

According to Reuters, the specifics of the order have not been shared.

It is unclear what regulatory steps the president can take without new laws passed by Congress.

