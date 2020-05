Telangana: 3-year-old, who fell into borewell, found dead Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Telangana: 3-year-old, who fell into borewell, found dead A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a borewell in Telangana. The incident took place in Medak district of the state. The child's body was retrieved after a 12-hour-long rescue operation by the NDRF. Officials shifted the body of the deceased child to Medak hospital. The borewell was dug up by the boy's family in search of water. 0

