Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Choco Tacos Part 2

Well here we are again: Claire in the grips of yet another culinary challenge.

Does she have what it takes to complete her gourmet version of Choco Tacos without the benefit of being in the Test Kitchen?

The short answer is yes.

The long answer is definitely yes, this is Claire Saffitz we're talking about.

Check out Claire's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csaffitz/