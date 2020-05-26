Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clouds gather ahead of postponed NASA-SpaceX launch in Florida

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Clouds gather ahead of postponed NASA-SpaceX launch in Florida

Clouds gather ahead of postponed NASA-SpaceX launch in Florida

Timelapse video captures storm clouds rolling over the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of SpaceX's first launch scrubbed due to the weather

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SHOWS: BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (MAY 27, 2020) (JOEY ROULETTE- MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY JOEY ROULETTE) (MUTE) 1.

TIME-LAPSE VIDEO OF STORM CLOUDS ROLLING OVER KENNEDY SPACE CENTER / SIGN ON BUILDING READING (English) "NASA" STORY: SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was on Wednesday (May 27) forced by bad weather to postpone the launch of two Americans into orbit from Florida.

The mission to the International Space Station would have marked the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

A freelance space reporter, Joey Roulette captured a timelapse video showing storm clouds rolling over the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the postponed take-off.

The next launch window is set for Saturday (May 30) afternoon, when SpaceX will make a second attempt to send the astronauts into orbit.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov, Mana Rabiee)



Related news from verified sources

SpaceX Launch Postponed Due to Bad Weather, Next Attempt on May 30

SpaceX Launch Postponed Due to Bad Weather, Next Attempt on May 30SpaceX’s historic launch of the first manned mission aboard Crew Dragon was called off by NASA...
WorldNews - Published

New Era of Spaceflight Set to Unleash Wednesday From Florida’s Space Coast

New Era of Spaceflight Set to Unleash Wednesday From Florida’s Space CoastKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – A new era of human spaceflight is set to begin as American...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Storms suspend historic Space-X launch [Video]

Storms suspend historic Space-X launch

Space-X and NASA scrubbed its launch yesterday afternoon, less than 20 minutes before takeoff. Rainy weather at the Kennedy space center launchpad forced NASA to delay the mission.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’ [Video]

SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are set to take flight on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54Published