Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface'

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface'

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' Foxx is defending Fallon over a controversial 'Saturday Night Live' skit.

In the episode from the year 2000, Fallon impersonates actor and comedian Chris Rock in blackface.

#JimmyFallonIsOverParty soon trended on Twitter and Fallon issued an apology.

Jimmy Fallon, via Twitter Many people have said that Fallon didn't do anything wrong, including Foxx.

Jamie Foxx, via Instagram Foxx added that on 'In Living Color,' all races were portrayed and there are bigger issues at hand.

Jamie Foxx, via Instagram

