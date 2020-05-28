Premier League sets restart date for June 17
The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.
The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
quophie AMBITION™ RT @ManUtdMEN: Premier League statement sets date for season restart and confirms live television details #mufc https://t.co/EZ8zJ9fQAy 2 minutes ago
Man United News Premier League statement sets date for season restart and confirms live television details #mufc https://t.co/EZ8zJ9fQAy 38 minutes ago
Manchester City News Premier League statement sets date for season restart and confirms live television details #mcfc https://t.co/HxjPy3eXVt 40 minutes ago
Shashi Kant Upadhyay RT @MarketWatch: English Premier League sets restart date after testing 2,752 players and staff https://t.co/cDMRokW8Zd 2 hours ago
Break View Sports [Sports News] Premier League sets mid-June restart date https://t.co/aKdLKDj4y6 - More On #BreakViewSports 2 hours ago
jared Obrien RT @AZSports: The Premier League’s official broadcasters say the competition will restart on June 17. https://t.co/NmEQBMb00d 2 hours ago
MarketWatch Europe English Premier League sets restart date after testing 2,752 players and staff https://t.co/YxcNjXcWpv 2 hours ago
MarketWatch English Premier League sets restart date after testing 2,752 players and staff https://t.co/cDMRokW8Zd 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?A look at how the sporting calendar has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as the Premier League plans its return.
Man City train as Premier League clubs examine Project RestartManchester City players train in small groups under strict limitations on Wednesday before the Premier League soccer clubs voted unanimously to return to contact training.