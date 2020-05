Lockdown 4.0: Delhi Traffic Police begins awareness drive on road safety

The traffic police of Delhi commenced awareness drive on traffic rules and road safety.

They are running this campaign amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0.

There is increase in 30-40% of traffic on roads since the partial opening of coronavirus lockdown in Delhi.

The main aim of Delhi Traffic Police is to bring lawfulness on road back again.

There are total 15,257 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi.