Industrial activities may open with 30-35% workforce in Jharkhand: CM Soren

In a media brief held on May 28, Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren said that industrial activities may open with 30-35% workforce in the state.

He said, "Industrial activities may open with 30-35% workforce in the state.

We are working on both factors, i.e., to control the situation and to open the state.

We will take more decisions in future.

We are also following the guidelines of central government."