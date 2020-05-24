Global  

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

A look at how the sporting calendar has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as the Premier League plans its return.

Coronavirus and sport: Government publishes 'phase two' contact training guidelines for elite sport

The government publishes new guidelines for elite athletes returning to contact training when...
BBC News - Published

World Rugby to consider anti-coronavirus measures

World Rugby will consider recommendations this week that could help significantly reduce the risk of...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Premier League sets restart date for June 17 [Video]

Premier League sets restart date for June 17

The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Greg Rutherford says Olympics 'won't be the same' after Tokyo 2020 postponed by Covid-19 [Video]

Greg Rutherford says Olympics 'won't be the same' after Tokyo 2020 postponed by Covid-19

The British former Olympic and world long jump champion Greg Rutherford says he feels "terrible" for athletes who had hoped to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. The Games were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published