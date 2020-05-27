Minneapolis Damaged By Fire And Looting
Christiane Cordero reports from Lake Street, where an AutoZone is burned down and protesters face off against police dressed in riot gear (3:29).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 28, 2020.
Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's deathProtesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody.
George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police..