Scott Disick drops subtle Instagram message moments after Sofia Richie breakup

Moments after news broke that Sofia Richie andScott Disick called it quits, the reality star droppedwhat seems to be a subtle message on his Instagram.He shared a photo of himself hanging outby the pool — his first post since April.Disick and Richie dated for three yearsfollowing his split from Kourtney Kardashian,who is the mother of his three kids.The former lovers spent his birthday weekendtogether with their kids in Utah, and as soonas they got back from their trip, news ofDisick and Richie’s breakup hit.That’s why fans are so hooked on Disick’srecent post— it’s clearly a photo fromhis vacation with his ex, did he have to postit so soon after his split with Richie.Instagram users flooded his comments sectionwith remarks about Kardashian.

It’s clear manypeople want to see them back together.“Go get our lady, Lord #Skourtney 4 eva,” one personsaid, referring to the pair’s once-iconic couple name.“Skourt!!!!!!!!!” said another person, whosecomment received more than 600 likes.So is Disick’s post a hint that fans mightbe seeing more of Kardashian in the future,or just a poorly timed post.We can’t know for sure, but here’s one thingwe do know — no one works harder thanthe Kardashian-Jenner PR machine