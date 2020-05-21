2.1 Million Jobless Claims Were Filed Last Week

The Labor Department released the latest jobless claims numbers on Thursday.

The number of claims once again exceeded Wall Street projections of 2.05 million.

Almost 41 million people in America have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Continuing claims fell sharply by almost four million, holding at 21.5 million.

Economist Ian Shepherdson, via CNBC The unemployment rate fell from 17.1 percent to 14.5 percent.

Gus Faucher, PNC, via CNBC Another report released on Thursday revealed that the U.S. gross domestic product declined by a staggering 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020.