Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The story of George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by police in Minneapolis

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:35s - Published
The story of George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by police in Minneapolis

The story of George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by police in Minneapolis

George Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'They executed my brother': George Floyd's brother calls for arrests, peaceful demonstrations

'They executed my brother': George Floyd's brother calls for arrests, peaceful demonstrationsPhilonise Floyd fought back tears Thursday morning as he repeated his call for the arrests of the...
WorldNews - Published

More violence rocks Minneapolis after George Floyd's death; 1 killed

Violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police [Video]

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Protesters demand justice for George Floyd outside US Embassy in London [Video]

Protesters demand justice for George Floyd outside US Embassy in London

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Protesters gathered on Thursday (May 28) outside the US Embassy in London to demand justice for George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer put..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:01Published