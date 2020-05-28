Global  

Social Media Fact Checks: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi critical of Facebook and Twitter as Trump prepares executive order

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:20s - Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi critical of Facebook and Twitter as Trump prepares executive order

Related news from verified sources

Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg distanced his company from Twitter and its fight with U.S....
Reuters - Published

Twitter's Jack Dorsey fact checks Trump, subtweets Mark Zuckerberg, ahead of social media executive order

President Donald Trump will reveal an executive order designed to "regulate" social media on...
Mashable - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump Steps Up Feud With Social Media Providers [Video]

Pres. Trump Steps Up Feud With Social Media Providers

Bay Area tech giants Facebook and Twitter drew fire from both sides of the political spectrum Thursday while bracing for a possible executive order from President Trump over monitoring political..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published
Trump's Social Media Executive Order Isn't Constitutional, Jim Cramer Says [Video]

Trump's Social Media Executive Order Isn't Constitutional, Jim Cramer Says

President Trump is planning an executive order on social media. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published