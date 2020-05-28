Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Social Media Executive Order Isn't Constitutional, Jim Cramer Says

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Trump's Social Media Executive Order Isn't Constitutional, Jim Cramer Says

Trump's Social Media Executive Order Isn't Constitutional, Jim Cramer Says

President Trump is planning an executive order on social media.

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump Steps Up Feud With Social Media Providers [Video]

Pres. Trump Steps Up Feud With Social Media Providers

Bay Area tech giants Facebook and Twitter drew fire from both sides of the political spectrum Thursday while bracing for a possible executive order from President Trump over monitoring political..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published
Social Media Fact Checks: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi critical of Facebook and Twitter as Trump prepares executive order [Video]

Social Media Fact Checks: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi critical of Facebook and Twitter as Trump prepares executive order

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi critical of Facebook and Twitter as Trump prepares executive order

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:20Published