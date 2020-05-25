Skip & Shannon react to James Harden's drastic weight loss during NBA break
Houston Rockets' point guard James Harden has lost a substantial amount of weight during the NBA break.
Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Harden's weight loss might affect the way he plays when he returns.
K Dubb Skip & Shannon react to James Harden’s drastic weight loss during NBA break https://t.co/LvdQgQ4YN2 #sports #feedly 43 minutes ago
