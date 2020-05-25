Skip & Shannon react to James Harden’s drastic weight loss during NBA break

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Harden's weight loss might affect the way he plays when he returns.



Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's judgment and ability to trust teammates in big moments makes him unique



Each NBA team’s most important play this season was selected over the weekend and the Lakers’ play came early in the season. In just the 5th game, LA was trailing against the Mavericks when LeBron.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James is the best player in NBA history and the stats prove it



An article yesterday highlighted 4 major stats to support LeBron James’ argument as the GOAT over Michael Jordan. Shot creation, first round playoff record, LeBron scoring nearly a thousand more.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:40 Published 3 days ago