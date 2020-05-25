Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip & Shannon react to James Harden's drastic weight loss during NBA break

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Skip & Shannon react to James Harden's drastic weight loss during NBA break

Skip & Shannon react to James Harden's drastic weight loss during NBA break

Houston Rockets' point guard James Harden has lost a substantial amount of weight during the NBA break.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Harden's weight loss might affect the way he plays when he returns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Skip & Shannon react to James Harden’s drastic weight loss during NBA break

Skip & Shannon react to James Harden’s drastic weight loss during NBA breakHouston Rockets' point guard James Harden has lost a substantial amount of weight during the NBA...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Skip & Shannon react to James Harden’s drastic weight loss during NBA break https://t.co/LvdQgQ4YN2 #sports #feedly 43 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's judgment and ability to trust teammates in big moments makes him unique [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's judgment and ability to trust teammates in big moments makes him unique

Each NBA team’s most important play this season was selected over the weekend and the Lakers’ play came early in the season. In just the 5th game, LA was trailing against the Mavericks when LeBron..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:57Published
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James is the best player in NBA history and the stats prove it [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James is the best player in NBA history and the stats prove it

An article yesterday highlighted 4 major stats to support LeBron James’ argument as the GOAT over Michael Jordan. Shot creation, first round playoff record, LeBron scoring nearly a thousand more..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:40Published