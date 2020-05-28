Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Delivers Fresh Fruit Baskets To Frontline Workers
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Delivers Fresh Fruit Baskets To Frontline Workers

Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Delivers Fresh Fruit Baskets To Frontline Workers

Frontline workers at Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Mercy got a special delivery this morning -- fresh fruit baskets from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

FlHist

FLSunHist Fark post: "Here is one such story https://t.co/srWwvp5QKy And here are a couple of sets of numbers There is no ti.… https://t.co/5DEYp13hmW 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thieves Target Dozens Of Unlocked Cars In Arapahoe County [Video]

Thieves Target Dozens Of Unlocked Cars In Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their car doors following a rash of car break-ins.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published
Police Officers Saves 2 People In Car Crash [Video]

Police Officers Saves 2 People In Car Crash

A Port Authority police officer saved two people, including a baby, from a burning car after a crash.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published
Hillsborough County moves forward with full-time body-worn cameras [Video]

Hillsborough County moves forward with full-time body-worn cameras

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward with full-time body-worn cameras after the Board of County Commissioners approved funding for the program Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:19Published