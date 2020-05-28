Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Delivers Fresh Fruit Baskets To Frontline Workers Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:48s - Published 3 weeks ago Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Delivers Fresh Fruit Baskets To Frontline Workers Frontline workers at Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Mercy got a special delivery this morning -- fresh fruit baskets from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. 0

