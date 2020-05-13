Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims Talk 'The Wrong Missy'
Molly Sims and Lauren Lapkus both vie for the heart of David Spade's character in the new Netflix comedy, "The Wrong Missy".
The co-stars tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante why Spade is just as great off-screen as he his on-camera.
1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Watch: @laurenlapkus and @MollyBSims share what it was like to work alongside @DavidSpade on #TheWrongMissy https://t.co/g31h… 1 day ago
ET Canada Watch: @laurenlapkus and @MollyBSims share what it was like to work alongside @DavidSpade on #TheWrongMissy… https://t.co/aW5Rm6fWmu 2 days ago
Jim Working @DavidSpade Hi Dave : I watched the Wrong Missy on Netflix. I think it is the best film you made. Lauren Lapkus
w… https://t.co/ly4x51gvbV 3 days ago
David Spade Reacts To 'Tiger King' Series Casting, Talks 'The Wrong Missy'David Spade tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what it was like to work alongside the hilarious Lauren Lapkus in the new Netflix comedy "The Wrong Missy" with Nick Swardson. Plus, he reacts to Nicolas..
A Day with Lauren Lapkus & Her Dog FrannyLauren Lapkus and her dog Franny have fully mastered the art of staying at home. In fact, if it wasn't for that pesky neighbor, Franny would be living her ideal life. Join Lauren and Franny as they..