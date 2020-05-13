Global  

Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims Talk 'The Wrong Missy'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims Talk 'The Wrong Missy'

Lauren Lapkus, Molly Sims Talk 'The Wrong Missy'

Molly Sims and Lauren Lapkus both vie for the heart of David Spade's character in the new Netflix comedy, "The Wrong Missy".

The co-stars tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante why Spade is just as great off-screen as he his on-camera.

