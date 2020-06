Ruby Tuesday Closes 147 Locations Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 days ago Ruby Tuesday Closes 147 Locations Since January 23rd, Ruby Tuesday has quietly closed 147 restaurants. Business Insider reports the restaurant chain also scrubbed them from its website. Ruby Tuesday has been shedding locations for years. Ruby Tuesday has struggled to win younger consumers. It was poorly positioned to weather the pandemic's sudden shift to delivery. 0

