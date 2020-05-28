Happy Doggo Surprised by Personal Pinata

Occurred on May 24, 2020 / Glen Carbon, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I loved the original dog pinata video so much that I decided to surprise my dog with her own.

Bridget received a tennis ball filled pinata during a socially-distanced gathering during her human's birthday.

As you can see from the video, her mind was blown by all the tennis balls and she couldn't decide which one to pick up.

She can only hold one in her mouth which made the struggle all the more real.

She is a rescue dog from Partners for Pets in Troy IL, and had been at the shelter/in foster for about 3 years before I adopted her.

I wanted her to have a very special first birthday with me, but couldn't earlier because of Covid-19."