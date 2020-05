Trump Team’s Vote-By-Mail Hypocrisy Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:48s - Published 23 minutes ago Trump Team’s Vote-By-Mail Hypocrisy White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ranted against allowing Americans to vote by mail even though she has done so many times. 0

